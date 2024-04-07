Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 562,259 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 214.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 824,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,259 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $162,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

ZTS stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $165.86. 3,661,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,947. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.