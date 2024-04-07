3,476 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.52. 1,890,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

