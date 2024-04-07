iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Holdings Cut by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 2.4% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.23% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $28,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.37. The stock had a trading volume of 712,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.25. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $137.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

