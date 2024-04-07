Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,614,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Microchip Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $4,449,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after buying an additional 163,437 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 145,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.57. 3,583,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,007,051. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

