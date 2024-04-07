Wallington Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.2% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.80.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $408.07. 1,688,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,849. The company has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.