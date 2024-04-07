Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,312,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,665,205. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KVUE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

