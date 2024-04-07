Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Shares of 40,000 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $183.34. 1,807,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.15. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,715 shares of company stock worth $7,437,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

