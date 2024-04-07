First Merchants Corp Sells 162 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.0% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,958.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.85. 1,378,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,159. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.65 and its 200 day moving average is $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

