Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,994 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $51,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,090,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

LOW traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.32. 1,677,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,616. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.99. The stock has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

