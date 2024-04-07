ReddCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $313.96 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $313.96 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.09 or 0.00145981 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00016275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008351 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001314 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

