Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $594.30 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $594.30 million and approximately $51.17 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0913 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00069674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00024621 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00015921 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006389 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,506,294,879 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

