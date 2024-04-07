Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) vs. OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Head to Head Contrast

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and OceanPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners $1.31 billion 0.99 $433.64 million $14.08 3.04 OceanPal $19.08 million 0.19 -$330,000.00 ($16.49) -0.17

Profitability

Navios Maritime Partners has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navios Maritime Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners 33.18% 15.07% 7.74% OceanPal -23.97% -9.08% -8.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Navios Maritime Partners and OceanPal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats OceanPal on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. Olympos Maritime Ltd. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

