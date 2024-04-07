Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Cintas were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after acquiring an additional 123,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas stock traded up $9.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $673.69. 348,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,221. The company’s 50-day moving average is $632.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $438.59 and a 52-week high of $704.84. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

