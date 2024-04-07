Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,464,444,000 after purchasing an additional 759,378 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.15.

Netflix Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $19.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $636.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,327,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $275.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.81. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $638.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.