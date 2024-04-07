Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,126,000 after buying an additional 377,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,116,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,762 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 370,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA XHB traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $63.95 and a 12 month high of $111.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

