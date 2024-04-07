Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,214,000 after purchasing an additional 337,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,437,000 after acquiring an additional 374,874 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,353,000 after acquiring an additional 72,036 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,726,000 after acquiring an additional 664,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.6 %

OMC traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.