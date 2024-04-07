iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $128.36. 102,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,989. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $131.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average of $118.47.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.