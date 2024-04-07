First Merchants Corp Boosts Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEFree Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,439 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp owned 0.19% of First Merchants worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in First Merchants by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FRME stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.63. 168,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,998. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $156.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.50 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

