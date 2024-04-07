First Merchants Corp Purchases 708 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VO stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,125. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.15 and its 200-day moving average is $225.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.