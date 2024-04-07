First Merchants Corp Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,910 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned 0.58% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,612,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,832,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 142,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.