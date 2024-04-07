iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lessened by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IVW stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. 2,363,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,104. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.