First Merchants Corp Has $6.80 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $455.38. 890,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $434.76 and a 200 day moving average of $439.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

