First Merchants Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,701,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after buying an additional 237,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,524,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,644,000 after buying an additional 225,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.19. 1,008,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,427. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.