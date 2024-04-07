First Merchants Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $48.93. 2,366,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,284. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0913 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.