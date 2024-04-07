Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 502,405 shares during the period. Allstate comprises approximately 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Allstate worth $86,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.82. The stock had a trading volume of 998,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $174.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.81 and its 200-day moving average is $143.45.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

