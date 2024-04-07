Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 17,691 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,691 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.82. 998,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,375. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $174.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

