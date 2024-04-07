Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $156,701,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,150,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after purchasing an additional 925,367 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BIV traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $74.46. 946,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,261. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $74.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

