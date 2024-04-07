iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. 7,204,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,844,600. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

