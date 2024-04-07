Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 105.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.01. 1,494,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,942. The company has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.37 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.