Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.2% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HON. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.15. 1,881,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,128. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

