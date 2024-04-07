Concordium Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $50.16 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Concordium has a total market cap of $50.16 million and approximately $927,285.87 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,017,112,692 coins and its circulating supply is 9,307,272,211 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

