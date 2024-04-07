Ergo (ERG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $419,893.89

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $128.58 million and approximately $419,893.89 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00002490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,315.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $683.55 or 0.00986135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00145947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00048197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.00187408 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00142275 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,503,872 coins and its circulating supply is 74,503,722 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.