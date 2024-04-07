Vertcoin Price Hits $0.0467 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $11,425.97 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,315.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $683.55 or 0.00986135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00145947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00048197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.00187408 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00142275 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,108,210 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

