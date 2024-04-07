Wanchain Hits Market Capitalization of $74.28 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $74.28 million and $3.88 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00069757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00024700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00015911 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,830,278 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

