Komodo (KMD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.63 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $69.10 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00070793 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00039899 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,707,260 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

