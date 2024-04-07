Means Investment CO. Inc. Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,162 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after buying an additional 1,493,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,769,200,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,487,625,000 after buying an additional 674,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $88.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,631,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average of $103.39. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

