Critical Survey: BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Biogen has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biogen and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 11.81% 14.91% 8.18% BioAtla N/A -110.65% -75.37%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 0 8 19 0 2.70 BioAtla 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Biogen and BioAtla, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Biogen presently has a consensus price target of $302.52, indicating a potential upside of 48.39%. BioAtla has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 281.58%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Biogen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biogen and BioAtla’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $9.84 billion 3.01 $1.16 billion $7.98 25.55 BioAtla $250,000.00 731.12 -$123.46 million ($2.59) -1.47

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla. BioAtla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Biogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of BioAtla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biogen beats BioAtla on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS. It offers RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; OCREVUS for relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; LUNSUMIO to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma; glofitamab for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and other anti-CD20 therapies. In addition, the company is developing various products for the treatment of MS, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, neuropsychiatry, genetic neurodevelopmental disorders, and biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. It has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Denali Therapeutics Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About BioAtla

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and head and neck cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

