TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) & Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Head-To-Head Review

Bancorp 34 and TC Bancshares are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bancorp 34 and TC Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $28.85 million 1.19 -$3.40 million N/A N/A TC Bancshares $21.97 million 2.73 $270,000.00 $0.06 231.00

Analyst Ratings

TC Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bancorp 34.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bancorp 34 and TC Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A TC Bancshares 1.21% 0.32% 0.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TC Bancshares beats Bancorp 34 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and merchant card processing, cash management, e-banking, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and merchant capture services. The company operates through its network of full-service branches in Scottsdale and Arizona, as well as Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

