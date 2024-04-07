Decred (DCR) One Day Volume Reaches $6.77 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $416.60 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for $26.08 or 0.00037625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00105106 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015899 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002871 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,974,181 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

