Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0076

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $207.93 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,127,997 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,110,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00624638 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,283.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

