Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0076

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $207.93 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,127,997 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,110,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00624638 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,283.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.