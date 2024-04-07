iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2,175.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.69. 1,513,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,847. The firm has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

