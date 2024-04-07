SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Boosted by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 159.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 372,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,534 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $73.03. 1,980,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,347. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.