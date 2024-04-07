One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,019 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.28. 6,567,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,430,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 836.54 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

