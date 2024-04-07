SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE CAT traded up $9.51 on Friday, reaching $379.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,353. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $381.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

