Midwest Financial Group LLC Invests $208,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 91,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,381,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,673,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.15 billion, a PE ratio of 914.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

