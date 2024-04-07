Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires 191 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $101.69. 10,212,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,378,916. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

