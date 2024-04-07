One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,116 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,383 shares of company stock worth $122,469,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.32. 1,463,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,232. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

