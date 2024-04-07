One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,050,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,600,000 after buying an additional 3,042,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,395,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,597,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,724 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 869,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 842,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,900,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,202. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $128.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

