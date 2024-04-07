Stratos Investment Management LLC Invests $3.05 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $170.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.63 and a 200 day moving average of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $275.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

