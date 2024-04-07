Nervos Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Billion (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $302.27 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,315.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $683.55 or 0.00986135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00145947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00048197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.00187408 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00142275 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,592,143,347 coins and its circulating supply is 43,909,242,376 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

